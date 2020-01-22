Mid Town Commons soon could have more than hotels and restaurants. It could have basketball and softball as well.
Hopkins County leaders unveiled a plan Tuesday to develop a sports complex at the current north end of Midtown Boulevard. The Madisonville City Council approved the first part of it Tuesday evening, pending a vote by Hopkins County Fiscal Court next week.
The plan became public at a morning meeting of the Fiscal Court’s Budget Committee. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. asked magistrates to commit to the purchase of 22.4 acres of land. Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton clarified the financial piece at the evening meeting, saying the county would provide $400,000 and the city $425,000.
“In my opinion, we need a partner to do it,” Whitfield said of the sports complex. He and Cotton have talked about a coordinated effort since both took office last January.
“This has got the infrastructure,” Whitfield added, such as Madisonville city sewer and electricity. “This has got the hotels, the restaurants.”
The proposal is modeled after Sportsplex Hopkinsville, an indoor facility which opened in December 2018. A conceptual map displayed at the meeting included a building for sports such as basketball and cheerleading, along with three ball diamonds.
“Hopkinsville’s been very successful at increasing their tourism,” Cotton told the magistrates. “They’re booked out.” He told a constituent after the City Council meeting that more than 100,000 people visited the Sportsplex last year.
Ershig Properties currently owns the land.
“He probably would like to sell it for more,” Whitfield said after the county meeting, “but he’s going to have a ton of traffic going down this road.”
Madisonville’s share of the purchase price will come from reserve funds. Budget Committee Chair Frank Stevenson said they were “derived from our move from the power source that was in dispute for a long time.”
The county’s share would come from coal severance funds.
Whitfield isn’t sure what the final cost of the complex could be. But he envisions Hopkins County ultimately providing $3 million in funding, with Madisonville adding $1 million and the Tourism Advisory Board $500,000.
Whitfield said the sports complex would be jointly owned by Madisonville and Hopkins County. It could be run by the Madisonville Parks and Recreation Department, or by a separate board independent of both the city and county.
Magistrates decided to call a special meeting on the issue for Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m., which will be one day after the city hopes to obtain the results of an appraisal on the property.
Most local leaders seemed to like what they heard Tuesday.
“To me, the number one spot in Hopkins County to put a sports complex is Mid Town Commons,” Magistrate Bill Rudd said.
“I think it’s going to be in a good location, and will benefit us all,” Councilman Larry Noffsinger said.
But Magistrate Billy Parrish drew a comparison with the funding of the Hopkins County Jail over the past 20 years.
“The people in the county have paid for the jail, and the people in the cities haven’t paid a dime. And I’m 100% against that,” Parrish said.
The plan announced Tuesday leaves one obvious question. What will become of the land near Grapevine Road and I-69, where a county sports complex has been talked about for more than a decade?
Whitfield said the land could be used for other purposes and used a committee meeting to discuss some of those options.
One idea Whitfield suggested was building a new Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on that property. It could be combined with the county Emergency Management Agency and an ambulance service, to provide faster access to the freeway.
“We might put other fields out there,” Whitfield said. “That’s up to the court.” He added a planned core drill on the Grapevine Road property last week did not occur because the grounds were too wet.
Parrish proposed selling the Grapevine Road land. But other magistrates noted if that happens, coal severance money already used there would have to be repaid to the state.
Cotton said if all goes well, the indoor building could be ready for use by the summer or fall of 2021.
Hopkins County magistrates decided to call a special meeting next week because Whitfield will be away on Tuesday, Feb. 4 — the date of the next regular meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the Fiscal Court:
• had magistrates reject an offer by the state to make the west half of Hubert Reid Drive a county road. It’s been part of Kentucky 2171, but is being abandoned after CSX removed its rail crossing.
• heard from Public Works Director Ken Todd, who said he’s finished the first two years of a five-year road plan. He hopes to have the entire plan completed by mid-summer.
• appointed Dr. Judy Rhoads to the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Board.
