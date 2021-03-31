Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Eric Payne, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with contempt of court, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting contraband.
