On Tuesday, the Hanson City Commission approved the purchase of playground equipment for a new children’s park.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the total cost of the playground set would be $49,590.73, which does include installation and shipping.
“I am excited about it,” she said. “I think the town needs it.”
The park will be on Livingston Street, where the city purchased some property several months ago, she said. The city did receive a partial grant for $14,149.59 to help secure the equipment.
“We still have to clear some trees on this property,” said Pearson. “Hopefully, by spring of 2022, it will be in.”
During the meeting, the commission also heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the water connection rate.
“The amended part is three quarter inch meters will be $1,000, plus the cost of the meter and any additional expense,” said Pearson.
The amendment applies to new homeowners installing a new water meter, not for existing meters, she said.
An additional first reading of an ordinance amending the Hanson Municipal Code for animals was also held. The city had a basic code for it, and the amendment would define what animals are considered livestock and domesticated.
“We thought it needed to be a little more defined, like other towns around the area,” said Pearson.
Second readings for both ordinances is scheduled take place at the next city commission meeting set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at City Hall.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley explained during the meeting that four sewer customers outside the city limits are still using grinder pumps. One of the pumps went bad, and the city realized there is no paperwork requiring the city to maintain repairs or replace the pumps.
The commission approved to send notices out to those customers, letting them know that the cost of any repairs or replacements would be up to them.
“We have to send a notice out to them that (the pumps) belong to them. Unless they have some documentation that says it belongs to the city, they will have to repair it themselves when they get bad,” said Epley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.