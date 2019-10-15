Three city of Madisonville employees were recently honored for their training with the Kentucky League of Cities, according to a news release.
Kim Blue, City Clerk, City of Madisonville; Ron Hunt, ABC Administrator, City of Madisonville; and Melissa Phaup, Human Resources Director, City of Madisonville, were among 155 city officials from across the state who were recently recognized for Achievement in City Governance by the Kentucky League of Cities. The City Officials Training Center Awards Program event was held during KLC's annual conference and expo, Sept. 24 to 27 in Covington.
The conference drew in nearly 500 city officials and leaders from across the commonwealth. The COTC is a voluntary education program administered by the KLC. Officials can complete education levels by attending KLC events and by submitting outside training credit from other municipal training. There are four levels of achievement:
Level I -- Achievement in City Governance, Level II -- Excellence in City Governance, Level III -- Masters of City Governance, and the newest designation -- Certified Municipal Officer.
"The COTC program provides a variety of training that better equips our city leaders across the state to serve their local communities. With this achievement and the amount of training it represents, citizens are the real winners because our communities are reaping the benefits of better-informed leaders," said J.D. Chaney, KLC deputy executive director. "This is an impressive feat and a testament to the dedication of these city officials."
The Level I -- Achievement in City Governance award requires the city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
