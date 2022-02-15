It’s that time of year again for the Madisonville-Hopkins County community to vote on their “Best of” for businesses, organizations, individuals and groups.
Voting begins today and goes through Thursday, Feb. 24. The deadline to submit a name was Sunday and had over 100 entries in the four categories, Business & Professional Service, Dining & Entertainment, Health, Medical & Beauty, and Retail & Shopping.
The annual Readers’ Choice publication recognizes outstanding individuals, organizations, products and technologies in business from across Hopkins County.
Past Readers’ Choice winners include Frymire, Evans, Peyton, Teague & Cartwright; The Paragon of Madisonville, Legate’s Furniture World, Rocket Oil, Madisonville Market Place and Best Western.
To cast your vote, visit www.the-messenger.com/readerschoice.
