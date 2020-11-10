Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual Veterans Day Parade has been canceled locally, but a virtual ceremony will broadcast on the Madisonville and Hopkins County Government Facebook pages at 11 a.m.
Both Facebook pages will air the prerecorded Veterans Day service, according to Madisonville’s Public Relations Director Sara Lutz.
The service will include laying of wreaths and will have guest speakers, who have yet to be announced by the city.
“Please tune in as we honor and thank all who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces,” said Lutz.
Lutz said that the City of Madisonville’s Public Works office will be closed on Wednesday.
“Wednesday’s trash and recycle route will run on Thursday,” said Lutz.
Also, due to no mail delivery on Wednesday, there will be no Wednesday edition of The Messenger.
