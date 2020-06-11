Hopkins County residents are making their voices heard.
The county’s Ballot Counting Committee has counted 663 absentee votes since Monday and could see another 2,450 by the submission deadline, said Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
Absentee voters have until June 23 to submit their ballots, said committee member Nena Matheny.
“The closer we get to the 23rd, there’s just going to be more and more,” she said.
Cloren said the committee verifies and counts absentee ballots and was created by the County Board of Elections, she said.
After validating, ballots are either scanned or rejected for later board approval, said Cloern.
Committee member Tim Thomas said he hopes people get out and vote.
“I encourage people that can’t get out in the city to get an absentee ballot,” he said. “It’s very important to do that. The process is important. We encourage you to keep up when the mobile voting trucks are out to take part in that or to get your absentee ballots in.”
The county’s Mobile Voting Unit set up its next to last stop Wednesday at the White Plains Community Center. By noon, they had 42 voters, said election worker Jerry Womack.
Through both mobile voting and mail-in votes, Cloern said they had counted 5,506 votes. She expects the numbers to surpass the previous general election primary count.
“Each election is different. I compare numbers to the same previous races,” she said. “Four years ago, the primary was a 20% turnout with around 6,500 total votes.”
With the primary election date set for Tuesday, June 23, Cloern said they are in uncharted waters with a lot of time left for mail-in requests, in-person absentee voting, plus election day votes, so she didn’t want to speculate on specific turnout numbers.
In White Plains, Taylor Franklin of Nortonville voted. He said he wasn’t able to make it to the Nortonville’s mobile site and called the process easy.
“It just takes a few moments, and we were done, I couldn’t say enough good about it,” said Franklin. “I think this is a great opportunity, especially the way they’re going with this mobile thing with the virus and everything we’ve got going on.”
The mobile unit’s final stop is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at Madisonville’s Grace Warehouse Church. Any Hopkins County resident can cast their vote at that location.
