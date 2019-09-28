Blue joins Madisonville 'blue' as MCC school resource officer

Before the Maroons took the sports spotlight Friday night in Madisonville, the Blues had a big moment in the afternoon.
Joe Blue took a new title. Sworn into office by his wife, City Clerk Kim Blue, the former Hopkins County jailer was named the first school resource officer for Madisonville Community College. It follows a nine-month stint as the campus director of public protection.
Blue's new job will put him under the Madisonville Police Department instead of working for the college. He will be the first post-secondary SRO, joining 13 others who serve with the Hopkins County School District.
"I've never had a police badge before," Blue said after a City Hall ceremony. "I've been a deputy sheriff, a deputy jailer and the jailer here. But I've never been a city police officer."
Blue explained his new role is more
See Blue/Page A6
than a simple change of title and source of paycheck. He said his responsibilities and resources will increase.
"In case something happens, the response time will be reduced greatly," Blue said.
That's because he'll have more of a hands-on role in security, instead of being required to call 911 for help.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, Police Chief Chris Taylor and MCC President Cynthia Kelley signed a memorandum of understanding at the ceremony. It says MCC will pay the police $45,903.52 to have Blue serve for the remainder of the academic year.
The memorandum also gives MCC veto power over who serves as SRO.
"The college may request a change in police officer or equivalent employee assigned at any time for good cause shown," the agreement says.
The agreement takes effect Tuesday and lasts through Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Blue's resume includes 12 years as county jailer and a campaign for county judge-executive in November 2018. He also served for 10 months as interim director of the the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.