The Dawson Springs bands, under the direction of Jennifer Fox, concluded the academic year with a spring concert on Sunday afternoon.
Near the conclusion of the high school band’s musical numbers, Fox announced that DSHS senior Kayda Heggen was the recipient of the prestigious ‘John Philip Sousa Award.’
“Introduced in 1955 to honor the top student in the high school band, the John Phillip Sousa Band Award recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication,” said Fox. “The Sousa Award is the pinnacle of achievement in a high school band and is awarded to only one student.”
According its website, the John Philip Sousa Award also “recognizes dependability, loyalty, and cooperation.”
“This past year, Kayda has been a peer tutor for sixth grade band, and she took it upon herself to learn the clarinet and alto saxophone--she advanced enough to perform on clarinet several times during pep band,” Fox remarked in reference to the only daughter of Jason and Tiffiany Heggen. “Kayda is also the high school band president.”
Several members of all three bands (Sixth Grade, Seventh and Eighth Grade, and High School) also received accolades for their achievements and effort during the 2022-23 school year.
Eighth-grader Lexie Howton was proclaimed the winner of ‘The Director’s Award.’ ”The Director’s Award is awarded to an eighth grade band student who displays high qualities of dedication and conduct and is presented in recognition of the student’s outstanding contribution to the music ensemble,” said Fox. “This past year, Lexie competed against about 30 other flute students at All-District auditions and got second chair out of all the students.”
“She played a solo in front of a huge audience effortlessly at Glema and has already started learning All-State level music,” she continued. “She regularly stays after school and practices on her own at home more than most students--and even more than I did when I was in middle school.”
The ‘Excellent Effort Award’ ”is given to students who come to band rehearsals ready to learn and focus,” explained Fox. “These students are not afraid to learn something new and regularly ask inquisitive questions about the music we are learning or questions about their own instruments.”
Recipients of the Excellent Effort Award were: Jonathan Garrett, Jr. and Samarah Coggins, high school; Katie Payne and Breanna Barnes, eighth grade; Destiny Travis, Eric Brasher, and Caeson Toone, seventh grade; and Ashlyn Barrett, Kenleigh Cloern and Noah Gospodarek, sixth grade.
In terms of the ‘Outstanding Musicianship and Leadership Award,’ it “is given to students who exhibit exceptional leadership skills and are overall, well-rounded musicians who excel on their own instrument in band,” Fox said. “They are the students that their classmates look up to for additional guidance.”
High school band members Eryn Sizemore and Micah Washburn, eighth-graders Shiloh Garrett and Sophia Johnson, seventh-grader Elanor Chappell, and sixth-graders Zachary Creekmur and Henry Clark, along with their peer tutors Heggen and Shelby Capps, were named winners of the Outstanding Musicianship and Leadership Award.
Fox also declared one section of each band the ‘Section of the Year.’ In the high school band, the flute section of Kimberly Burbage, Mackenzie Creekmur, Eli Dunbar, and Heggen claimed the honor; while it was the low brass in the junior high band consisting of players Jacob Bruce, Mary Duke, Addison Ezell, Cedric Gamblin, Gabe Gospodarek, Colton Grable, Logan Young; and in sixth grade, it was the percussion section featuring Ethan Johnson, Abby Parker, Logan Peters, and Will Purdy
