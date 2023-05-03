FB_IMG_1683116167580.jpg

Kayda Heggen (right), a senior in the Dawson Springs High School Band, received the John Philip Sousa Award from Jennifer Fox, Director of Bands (left), on Sunday afternoon. The award recognizes exceptional musicianship, trustworthiness, devotion, and teamwork, and is restricted to one band member annually.

 Mike Howton

The Dawson Springs bands, under the direction of Jennifer Fox, concluded the academic year with a spring concert on Sunday afternoon.

Near the conclusion of the high school band’s musical numbers, Fox announced that DSHS senior Kayda Heggen was the recipient of the prestigious ‘John Philip Sousa Award.’

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.