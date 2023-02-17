The physical therapist assistant program at Madisonville Community College was recently reaccredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.
Professor and PTA program Coordinator Stephanie Lutz said this extensive process of self-evaluation and external review ensures the program is current with the knowledge and practice of the physical therapy profession, but also is very valuable to the students, institution, the profession, and the public.
“The PTA faculty are thrilled to be granted this reaccreditation for a period of ten years and can be contributed to the students, clinical faculty, advisory committee members, and the support of the college,” she said.
Students in the program complete a number of general education courses before applying to the program. Once admitted their focus shifts to specific courses that train the assistants in providing support to a wide range of patients who need physical therapy treatment.
Accreditation by CAPTE involves a rigorous review process to assess the quality of the program, including the curriculum, faculty, and clinical experiences offered. Accreditation helps to ensure that the program meets the standards set by the physical therapy profession.
This ensures that graduates of the program are well-prepared to work in a variety of physical therapy settings and provide high-quality care to patients.
For more information on the program and the numerous professional opportunities it offers, visit their website at madisonville.kctcs.edu.
