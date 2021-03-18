Talks of expanding the Hopkins County Landfill continued Tuesday during a Solid Waste and Landfill Committee meeting.
Travis Ricker, with Waste Connections, presented two options for the rates that the county would receive based on the amount of tons being brought in each month.
One option keeps a flat fee of 70 cents across the board, no matter how much tonnage is brought in.
Another option is similar to the one that is being used now, which is based on the amount of tonnage brought. With this option, the county would receive 96 cents per ton for the first 17,000 tons, 68 cents for the next 5,000 tons and anything above 22,000 tons, the county would receive 51 cents per ton.
“The bottom line is, they provide a service for us, and we allow it to operate in Hopkins County as a landfill. We know there’s some issues that go along with that,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
Whitfield said those issues include the amount of garbage on the roadside on routes to the landfill, which Ricker said Tuesday that a position is being filled to deal with that problem.
“The biggest problem we see from having a landfill in the county is trash on the side of the road,” said Whitfield. “They have been good about looking at possible solutions. The fact that they made a full-time position just for that will be big.”
The county also receives a hosting fee for the landfill.
“We receive a host fee and we are trying to get the cost to the county for that service as low as possible,” said Whitfield. “However, as we go about that there are some unknowns related to it. One of the options has varying amounts for how much tonnage they take from out of the county, and if those amounts go up then we would stand to be better off than if we keep the flat rate.”
Whitfield said the rates could change annually based on how much the landfill brings in.
“The question is — do we go to just a flat rate no matter how many tons there are or do we raise the numbers up the amount we get per ton and still leave that variable in there,” said Whitfield. “It is not going to be clear which way it is going to work out to be best, and it would probably change year-to-year depending on how much they are bringing in.”
