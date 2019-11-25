Two people were found dead Saturday after an explosion at a home in Wolfe County, according to media reports.
Six people were in the house at the time of the explosion. Four were able to escape, but some had injuries, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The names of the two people killed have not been released, the news station reports.
The explosion happened off Highway 15 in Campton, according to WKYT. Investigators are still working to determine what may have caused the fire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.