The Madisonville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in obtaining an Aftermath K9 Grant to help with funding that is used to care for and train the two MPD K9 units, Narco and Bane.
Aftermath stated on their website that $25,000 in grants can be determined by the public’s vote and sharing on social media.
The Grant voting period begins at 5 a.m. central standard time on Oct. 19 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Once the voting period begins, voters can visit www.aftermath.com/K9Grant to vote once every 24 hours and once daily on the Aftermath Instagram page at AftermathK9Grant.
Once the voting period is closed, the organization will tally the votes and the winning law enforcement agencies will be announced on Oct. 28.
Aftermath separates the agencies nominated into four different tiers based on the number of full and part time sworn officers and staff.
According to MPD Chief Steve Bryan, the department is in Tier 2, which is between 41 to 100 staff and officers.
MPD Maj. Justin Jones said there’s a lot that goes into the upkeep of K9 units including providing food, vet check-ups and officers having to provide appropriate housing for the K9 units at their homes.
The K9 units assist with more than just Madisonville cases; they are also brought out as needed to places around the county and in the surrounding counties as well, according to Jones.
There is also a great deal of training that goes into the K9 units.
MPD K9 Officer Joey Keelin, who works with Narco, said that training is ongoing with certifications being renewed every year.
Bryan commended the work that the K9 units do for the department and the surrounding area and said that this is a way for the public to be involved in helping the department be able to continue to provide K9 services in the area.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.