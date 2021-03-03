Hopkins Circuit Grand Jury released the following charges for February:
Jana Bivins, 35, of Madisonville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree assault and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Amie Gibson, 40, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree persistent felony offender.
Joey Greenwell, 50, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Devon Hall, 22, of Earlington, was charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing the police, reckless driving, seven counts of disregarding a traffic control device, using restricted ammunition during the commission of a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Hall, 21, of Madisonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while his license was revoked or suspended, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristy Richey, 45, of Nebo, was charged with two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Jovawn Steeple, 27, of Earlington, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Corrina Estrada, 42, of Madisonville, was charged with improper signal, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle with expired license plate, two operating a motor vehicle with no registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing a fictitious operator’s license.
Daniel Garcia, 36, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Ruben House, 22, of Madisonville, was charged with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
David Mason, 34, of Redding, California, was charged with speeding, operating a motor vehicle with an expired license plate, no seat belt, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while license was revoked or suspended.
Pamela McGlothlin, 54, of Madisonville, was charged with speeding, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Dustin Riggs, 29, of Nebo, was charged with four counts of third-degree rape by engagin in sexual intercourse with a child less than 16 years of age and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse by subjecting a child who is less than 16-years-old to sexual contact.
Mark Smith, 44, of Madisonville, was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Blade Terry, 23, of Providence, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Sabrina Terry, 33, of Earlington, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Johnny Middleton, 50, of Madisonville, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.