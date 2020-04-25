Dr. Rob McCay and his two-person support staff prepared to go back to work Friday.
“I’ve never taken more than a one-week vacation,” McCay said. “Now I’ve taken five — and it wasn’t really a vacation.”
McCay wasn’t seeing patients at his Madisonville chiropractic office yet. But he’s among a small group of health-related professionals across Kentucky who will be allowed to reopen Monday. It’s the first step in Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to remove coronavirus restrictions.
“Every day, we’ve been waiting for this announcement,” McCay said outside his building on South Main Street.
Beshear is allowing medical offices and health care clinics to resume care Monday, along with optometrists and dentists who use “enhanced aerosol protection.” Diagnostic services, lab services and radiology can reopen as well.
The way McCay conducts business next week will be very different from mid-March. Among other things, he’s been collecting personal protective equipment. Everyone must wear at least a cloth mask.
“People who come in will get their temperature taken, one person at a time,” McCay said. “We used to have a lot of walk-ins. That’s going to have to change.”
In addition to working by appointment, McCay must take extra steps to ensure his office is clean and germ-free.
“Health care workers should wear non-latex gloves in addition to enhanced hand hygiene practices,” a statement from Beshear’s office said Thursday. “Contact surfaces should be sanitized between patients.”
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. joined in a conference call Friday with other Kentucky county leaders. He indicated that local officials will follow the Governor’s lead when it comes to reopening the economy.
“It’s going to be very gradual, phased in,” Whitfield said during the daily Facebook Live briefing. “It’s going to be very intentional on how we do this.”
McCay noted Kentucky is the only state to shut down chiropractic officers as a COVID-19 precaution.
“Selfishly, I think we could have helped some people,” McCay said. “But I’m not the one who makes the decision. I just have to abide by it.”
McCay said he took hundreds of calls from potential patients while his practice was closed. How much business has he lost?
“I don’t want to think about it,” he said with a laugh.
But McCay was able to receive financial help from the federal Payment Protection Program. He’s confident he can rebuild his practice, beginning next week.
“If we can keep everybody safe, and everybody does what they’re supposed to do, we can start moving to the next phases,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.