While the open Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge seat has received plenty of discussion, a deadline for a higher judicial office comes this week.
Thursday is the last day to notify a Judicial Nominating Commission about interest in becoming Kentucky Appeals Court Judge. An opening occurred in the First Appellate District, Division 1, when Shea Nickell was elected to the Kentucky Supreme Court in November.
A spokesperson with the Administrative Office of the Courts said Monday that notifications with the commission are confidential under Kentucky law. But Jamie Neal noted the commission is tentatively scheduled to meet Thursday, March 12 about choosing three finalists.
This opening is similar to the Hopkins County Judge seat, because Gov. Andy Beshear will make what amounts to an interim appointment. The Appeals Court position will be on the ballot in a special election in November. Then the regularly scheduled vote for the First District takes place in 2022.
The Secretary of State’s website shows four people have filed for the special Appeals Court election. They include Webster County Circuit Court Judge Rene Williams of Dixon. She was a finalist for the Kentucky Supreme Court last year.
The other three candidates in the election are J.R. Coltharp, Jenny Hines and Chris McNeill. All are attorneys in Paducah.
The First Appellate District covers 24 counties, including Hopkins County. But none of the people on the seven-member commission are from Hopkins County. The closest resident is Michael McGhee of Elkton.
A questionnaire related to the opening must be submitted to the Judicial Nominating Commission in Frankfort by Thursday, Feb. 27.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.