Hopkins County Farmers Market is looking for new vendors for the upcoming season at its new facility at Mahr Park Arboretum.
“Our main objective at the market is to promote local,” said Bunny Wickham, the market’s manager. “We’re all about local. To be a vendor, you have to be a Hopkins County resident. Your product has to be grown, if your a farmer, or made, if your a crafter or baker, in the county.”
The Farmers Market previously operated at the pavilion at the Hopkins County fairgrounds. The new facility at Mahr Park can host 30 vendors under the pavilion with additional space available for tents, said Hopkins County Extension Agent Erika Wood, who helps coordinate the market.
“We’re excited to have the new outdoor pavilion at the arboretum. It’s greatly expanded the number of vendors we’re going to be able to have since we were at capacity at the old pavilion,” said Wood. “We’re hoping to get more people involved this coming season so we can have more things to offer at the market.”
Wickham said they currently have 12 vendors, which she calls entrepreneurs.
“We have 12 entrepreneurs under one roof, and we support young, local businesses, small businesses and young entrepreneurs,” she said. “If someone has a new business that’s local, the farmer’s market is a really good way to start that business.”
When thinking about joining, Wickham suggested potential vendors learn who their target market is.
“In general, know your target audience. Whatever your product is you’re selling, you need to know who you’re trying to sell it to,” she said. “You need to know a little bit about marketing, how to make your boot attractive at the market and how to make yourself stand out.”
The market’s opening day is May 2, and they are actively seeking new vendors. Last night the Hopkins County Extension Office offered a class entitled “Vender 101: Selling at the Farmers Market.” Wickham and Wood taught the class. During the course, they also provided a “Products Best Practice Training,” which is required for each vendor to take annually.
“The Products Best Practices Training is offered as needed,” Wickham said. “If our other vendors need that training, we’ll offer it again.”
Each vendor, when signing up to join, pays their membership dues for the season. Last year, Wood said the membership price was $100, but that price is subject to change during an upcoming committee meeting, which will be held Thursday, April 2.
Vendor Donna Hall, with Happy Acres Farm, said she is looking forward to the new season and seeing all of the customers.
“I’m hoping it’ll bring in some more vendors for us and that it’ll bring in more business for all of us,” she said. “I’m curious to see who our new vendors are, because I know we need some more. I want to see if I can give them any input or anything like that.”
If you are interested in being a vendor during this year’s Farmers Market, contact Wood or Wickham at the extension office at 270-821-3650
