Beginning this school year, Hopkins County School District has 13 new mental health counselors who will each be working in one of the district’s schools.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Damon Fleming said each school will still have a school counselor, but now they will have in-house a mental health counselor as well. Previously the district contracted with an outside provider to handle mental health issues.
“Mental health counselors are in place to see students who may have higher level needs or are having some mental health crisis situations or even behavior interventions that can be provided by the counselors,” he said.
HCS applied for a grant through the Kentucky Department of Education and received $1.3 million. Fleming said the school board and district used the money to hire 13 new mental health counselors for every school in the district.
“Part of that 1.3 million is for salary, so each school will benefit in receiving a counselor but also just the things they need for those counselors,” he said.
The funding has bought laptops, databases and software, assessment tools, and training for the counselors.
“We will continue to seek other training for them as well and use this funding to pay for and provide that training,” said Fleming.
The funding only covers this year’s salaries to get the program started, but he said the district is looking at other grants as they become available to offset some of the general funding spending.
“Our board and our superintendent are supportive of this program, and they are committed even if we don’t have grants to continue this service because it is better for our kids,” said Fleming. “This is not just a program that benefits our school, it benefits our community.”
He said the reason the school board decided to hire mental health counselors instead of continuing to partner with outside agencies was the ability to hire their own people.
“We were able to find more people because sometimes having enough people was becoming a struggle,” said Fleming. “Now we have someone we know is assigned to that school. You get a better consistency of services for that school and for the students as well.”
The school counselors do a great job, he said, but they had so many other things on their plate. Having a mental health counselor means someone is dedicated to helping the mental health of the students, so the school counselors can focus on other things.
David Kyle, a district therapist for HCS, said the mental health counselors are going to work as a team with the administration, the teachers, and the guidance counselors to provide support for them.
“We will provide long-term counseling services for the students,” he said. “We will also be a support for the teachers and the staff, maybe give them some ideas of what they can do to help the student in the classroom as well as the parents.”
Kyle said since COVID-19 there has been an uptick in anxiety issues not just in students but in adults as well.
“Mental health has always been there, but now it is in the forefront. People are talking about it and realizing the importance of it. There is no longer a stigma to it,” he said.
The goal of mental health counselors is to catch issues early enough to teach students the appropriate coping skills, so as they get older, they will perform better in school and better in the community.
Two weeks into the school year, Kyle said he is pleased with how the mental health counselors are handling everything and how well-received the counselors were at the schools.
“We know things are going to happen that we have not planned for, and we are prepared to handle that if it pops up, but right now I’m going to say we are doing well,” he said.
