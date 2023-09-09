Mental 1

Hopkins Count School District Social Worker Ashley Gaines, left, and District Therapist David Kyle work to provide expanded mental health services to Hopkins County Schools students.

 Submitted photo

Beginning this school year, Hopkins County School District has 13 new mental health counselors who will each be working in one of the district’s schools.

HCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Damon Fleming said each school will still have a school counselor, but now they will have in-house a mental health counselor as well. Previously the district contracted with an outside provider to handle mental health issues.

