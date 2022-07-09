Food shortages are being felt across the U.S. at the moment, and not even the City of Hanson is immune.
Steven Harris, a member of the Hanson community, saw a need and found an innovative solution through a Community Food Box.
“I just felt that burden on my heart to try to get something here for this community,” he said.
Work on the food box started before the COVID-19 outbreak. Harris said he had heard that the Madisonville North Hopkins High School FFA was building food boxes and asked for one for Hanson.
“I guess between the FFA and the woodshop students, they were making food boxes for several communities, and so I put in a request,” he said. “Hanson is no different than any other community around. There is always somebody who is in need of food.”
Harris said there will always be someone running short or having a hard time making food last with the way our economy is.
He contacted the school’s FFA before COVID, but because students weren’t in school regularly because of COVID, the box didn’t get finished until a few months ago. He said the box was finally installed a few weeks ago with the help of some Hanson city employees.
Harris said he plans on contacting the different churches in the area to see if they want to be involved in the upkeep and stocking the box for maybe a month out of the year.
“I’m going to try to make a schedule,” he said. “Anybody in the community would be welcomed to place canned goods in it. We want everybody to be a part of it and share it. It is a community thing, and we are all part of the community.”
Some donations were taken in to help get the box up and running. He said non-perishable canned goods that won’t spoil are the best options. Items like green beans, corn, and canned meat.
“Anything canned because generally anything canned has a shelf life of five years, so it is safe, and it won’t spoil out in the heat,” said Harris.
The food box is open to anyone in the community if they are in need.
“Take advantage of it,” said Harris. “That is what it is for to help people who are hungry.”
The Community Food Box is located behind the gazebo near Hanson City Hall.
To be a part of the food box or for more information, contact Steven Harris at 270-836-9896 or email harris.steven270@gmail.com.
