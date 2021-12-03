The much anticipated Nature Play Area at Mahr Park Arboretum will open today for the public to come and enjoy with family and friends. This unique space is designed to encourage children of all ages to interact with the environment while playing and exploring their surroundings.
The play space was created with all natural elements such as boulders, native plants and tunnels. The actual equipment was made using natural materials coming from native Douglas Fir Trees. Features include a custom log net climber, birds’ nest, log steppers, a giant rope swing, classic see-saw, group spinners, a log beam, custom mounds, custom benches and much more! There are cement walkways intertwined throughout the play space so parents can be just as much involved and able to participate alongside their children.
Surrounding the new area are roughly 300 native plants which offer natural sensory elements that children are allowed and encouraged to interact with. These thought-chosen plants will teach your kids about the different smells, colors, and textures. Natural shade provided by the 22-foot native Burr Oaks will keep the space cool in the warmer months.
Once in the Natural Play Area you will also notice the centerpiece statue known as the “Circle of Peace”. This was donated by Dr. Jack and Beverly Hamman. The statue invites all children to interact and take pictures with it, as it represents interaction, respect, compassion, and each person as a vital element to the beautiful circle of life.
It is with great thanks and the generous support of the City of Madisonville Tourism, Community Improvement Foundation, Dr. Jack and Beverly Hamman, Mahr Park Charitable Trust, and all of the donors that this play area is possible. Much appreciation for the time and hands of many city employees involved in this project and Gaston Engineering. Every detail in the Nature Play Area is very purposeful and mindful of a natural environment.
