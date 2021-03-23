As COVID-19 cases rise in the county, the Hopkins County Health Department launched their new mobile vaccine clinic at Dr. Festus Claybon Park yesterday.
Director Denise Beach said the health department received a grant for up to $150,000 to purchase a van to administer COVID-19 vaccine doses in the community.
“This did not cost anything for the Health Department or Hopkins County, and we are able to take our COVID-19 vaccination program out in the community for people who may have transportation issues or things like that,” said Beach.
She said her department has been doing first come, first serve with the mobile units, which are administering the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
“Our numbers are limited on the Johnson and Johnson, but we know we have plenty of Moderna,” she said.
Monday was the trial run and Beach said it went well. They have been able to accommodate and get people in and out quickly.
Stan Hill said the Health Department being mobile is good because people feel comfortable in places they know and with people they know.
“I think it is important for everybody to get the shot,” he said. “Do what you can.”
Ron Elliott encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.
“There is too much evidence that it works and the side effects are minimal,” he said. “Any shot you get, somebody is going to react to it. The reactions are so low, I say get it.”
Beach said the van will be in Dawson Springs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of the former U.S. Bank parking lot.
“We will be going to most of the cities in Hopkins County,” she said. “We will be working with the judge executive and the mayors to go to community areas. We want to be in locations where people can just walk over.”
The health department is still taking appointments through their website. The Health Department’s Facebook page has a link to the website. Beach said anyone in tiers 1A, 1B and 1C can get the vaccine.
“We are pretty much doing most of the population now,” she said.
Beach is stressing that people get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available to them because there is a rise in local COVID-19 cases.
The Health Department has reported 81 new COVID-19 cases since March 15, bringing the total number of active cases to 143 in the county. There have been 129 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,754 people who are listed as recovered.
Beach said most of what her staff is seeing are families infecting each other and children and teens getting infected from activities.
“Please, remind your children to wear their masks, to keep their social distance, to use hand sanitizer,” she said. “We want to have a very safe and effective end of the school year, and we want to be able to have some of these events we have planned like prom and dances and sports.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said they are also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases at the hospital.
She said the hospital had five COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with three in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the hospital’s total patient population.
“This week we have seen an increase in our inpatient and critical care numbers already,” said Quinn. “We don’t want to lose the progress we are seeing in our numbers.”
As restrictions loosen, she said, there have been more and more people in public without masks. She said to continue to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, practice good hand hygiene, do not travel to areas with high incidences of COVID-19 transmission and get the vaccine as soon as you are eligible.
The hospital is vaccinating everyone in tiers 1A, 1B and 1C and can accommodate anyone who is 16 years and older who wishes to receive the vaccine, said Quinn.
To register for the vaccine through the Health Department, visit https://www.hopkinscohealthdept.com/coronavirus- vaccination-information/. To sign up for the vaccine through the hospital, visit scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330.
