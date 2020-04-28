A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy is gone, but his memory may live on for decades to come.
“I think what we ought to do is build a park, and make it Terry Vick Memorial Park,“ Muhlenberg County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee said during Vick’s memorial service.
A rainy, breezy Sunday didn’t keep first responders from across Kentucky away from the service at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center in Powderly. An estimated 500 law officers and firefighters filled a field with their vehicles.
But because of COVID-19 restrictions, all the visitors had to stay in their vehicles. A drive-by procession passed a tent-covered casket and giant photo of Vick well past the starting time of the service.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson spoke briefly and presented several folded U.S. flags to Vick’s family. Federal prosecutor Russell Coleman read a letter of tribute from U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
McGehee, an ordained minister and former county sheriff, gave the eulogy, which was also aired on the radio. He remembered Vick’s work in Muhlenberg County law enforcement, and borrowed from the words of Jesus in calling Vick a “good and faithful servant.”
“He was exceptional at his job,” McGehee said. “He cared about people... Vick probably changed more flat tires than any officer I’ve ever known.”
Vick, 43, was hired in Hopkins County last September after an unsuccessful run for Muhlenberg County Jailer in 2018. He died Wednesday in a car crash as he drove home from an overnight security shift at a coronavirus test site in Madisonville.
McGehee asked first responders to shine their lights for about 10 seconds in honor of Vick, then later sound their horns and sirens for several seconds. After the service, many of them lined Robert L. Draper Way as Vick’s casket was taken to a private graveside ceremony in Central City.
The proposed park would be built in Vick’s hometown of Cleaton. McGehee said Muhlenberg County already has grant money for playground equipment. Magistrate Malcolm West plans to propose the park’s construction at the next Fiscal Court meeting.
Vick’s main duty in Hopkins County was serving as Student Resource Officer at Hanson Elementary School. The school was lit in blue by night in the days after he died.
Widow Lindsey Shea Vick has posted several public thoughts on Facebook since her husband’s death.
“My mind understands,” she wrote last week, “but my heart is waiting for him to come home. He should be home.” On Monday, she added that the memorial service “was perfect for the bigger than life man that Terry truly was.”
