A two-vehicle crash on Nebo Road early Tuesday afternoon resulted in two people being transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a report from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Deputy Mike Evans said he responded at 1:32 p.m. to the accident at the 6000 block ofNebo Road.
Loretta Alford, 53 of Nebo, told police she was driving her 2006 Ford vehicle east at the time of the accident. Robert Moseley was driving a 1994 Chevy pickup and said he was pulling out of the drive in front of the residence after dropping off mail. Moseley said as he reentered the roadway, he didn't see Alford's vehicle.
Alford and a passenger, Christopher Alford, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
