Two people were arrested in Madisonville on Thursday after fentanyl and a firearm were located in a house on Old Morganfield Road.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, during an investigation that began on Feb. 22, officers were given information that led them to obtaining a search warrant for the above mentioned home. During a search of the residence on Thursday, officers say they discovered 180 counterfeit fentanyl pills and an AK-74 rifle, which was in a dresser drawer.
Police say the firearms and drugs were found in the bedroom belonging to Jacorion Murray, 23 of Madisonville. and Madison Duncan, 25 of Madisonville. They also located a number of children’s toys and clothing in the home, and were told by a family member that children live in the residence.
Duncan was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor. Murray was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
Both were transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
