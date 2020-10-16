Early voting started in Dawson Springs on Thursday at the Dawson Springs library.
Throughout the day, poll workers said the flow of voters was steady as they came into the Katherine Barnett Meeting Room located on the side of the library.
As with the fairgrounds polling place in Madisonville earlier this week, the voting booths were socially distanced and a route to enter and exit the voting place was established.
A total of 528 voters casted their vote early today in Dawson Springs, according to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern.
Early voting in Dawson Springs continues today at the Dawson Springs library.
Other early voting opportunities include:
• Monday, Oct. 19 at First Baptist Fellowship Hall in Earlington.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Mortons Gap City Hall.
• Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Nebo Community Center.
• Oct. 22-23 at Hanson Baptist Church.
• Oct. 26-27 at Nortonville City Hall.
• Oct. 28 at St. Charles Community Center.
• Oct. 29 at White Plains City Hall.
• Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 at Ballard Convention Center.
Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays drive-thru voting will be offered Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
On Nov. 3, there will be only seven locations to vote in Hopkins County, according to Cloern.
“Those will be the only polls open on Election Day. Any voter in any precinct of the county can go to any of these polling places at their convenience to vote,” said Cloern.
The seven voting locations are the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center. Election Day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Cloern.
With Oct. 9 being the deadline for mail-in ballot applications, Cloern said those that applied the week of the deadline should have received theirs in the mail.
“You may return ballots via mail with no postage required or you may bring them to the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office and put them in the secured ballot drop box,” Cloern said in a Facebook post, adding that those that did not request a mail-in ballot will not be sent one.
In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic candidate Amy McGrath will be in Madisonville today for a meet-and-greet at 2 p.m. at City Park.
