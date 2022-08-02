Although the Hopkins County School Board had a small agenda, it was packed with big items from property purchases to design approvals.
During Monday’s meeting, the board approved a BG1 to acquire property on North Main to become the new Central Office. Under the Kentucky Constitution, all new construction and major renovations at school owned properties, as well as any project that makes major use of district building funds, are required to pass through the BG “Project Application” process, which requires submitting a series of applications to the Department of Education.
Submitting the BG1 to the KDE is the first step in that process. The process can potentially go all the way to a BG5.
The cost of the property is around $1.5 million and will be taken out of the general fund.
Hopkins County School has been using the Seminary Street property as the Central Office since 1987, though the building is around 100 years old. It started as a high school before becoming a junior high school, then transitioned into the central offices 35 years ago.
The new building being purchased by the district was constructed by the late Dr. Bret A. Wittmer, who passed before it was completed. Since being built, it has been used to house a church and was the home of Heritage Christian Academy’s Madisonville Campus for one school year.
The board also approved a reimbursement resolution for the building acquisition that would allow the school district to include bonds for the central office when issuing bonds for work on the Southside Elementary School addition.
“We know within the next year we are going to issue bonds for the Southside Elementary school addition,” said Hopkins County Schools Chief Financial Officer Eydie Tate. “That will allow us to issue bonds to cover the cost of the central office purchase.”
She said selling bonds is not new for the school district. A lot of government entities will issue bonds. It is like taking on a mortgage.
The other big ticket item on the agenda was to approve the location and square footage of the auxiliary gyms/storm shelters for Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools.
Christopher Jones, with Sherman, Carter, Barnhart Architects, said central’s auxiliary gym will be located around the back of the building in front of the current gym and go into the parking lot. North’s auxiliary gym will be on the west side of the building and go into the old tennis courts.
Both gyms will have some variation of boy/girl changing rooms, a gym, a multi-purpose room, locker rooms, offices, and storage.
School Board Chairman Steve Faulk said over the last month, board members, along with architects, have met with the high school principals, coaches, and students to discuss what each school would need.
“We had a lot of good input from them,” he said. “I know we are excited about going forward with that, not only with an auxiliary gym/storm shelter but also with a multi-purpose room.”
Work is still in the design phase on both the auxiliary gyms/storm shelters.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• recognized Kelly Gates, a teacher at Pride Elementary School for receiving the Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award.
• approved payment invoices to Performance Commissioning Agency for $4,5000 and to Synergy Test and Balance, Inc for $1,125 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved the 2021-2022 unaudited annual financial report.
• The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Central Office.
