The Hopkins County Family YMCA has made some changes to its age guidelines that will go into effect on July 1 following a string of incidents involving younger members.
Angela Carter, the associate executive director for the YMCA, said the Y has had some issues this summer with the teenagers and tweens that have been going on for a while.
“We have had several damages to our facility, member complaints, we have had staff be verbally assaulted and things of that nature, so we are just not prepared to continue with that kind of behavior here,” she said. “What we have seen is the kids we have the most trouble with kind of fall within that 12-15 age bracket.”
Starting in July, anyone ages 12 to 15 will only be allowed in the general facility from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. without adult supervision. After 6 p.m., they will need a parent or guardian present. Those ages 12-15 may use the Wellness Center but need active adult supervision unless they have completed the Youth Wellness Orientation.
“I think what we want people to understand is it’s not that we don’t want the kids here. We want them here,” said Carter. “We know they are safe when they are here, but we do have an expectation that they will respect all members, all staff, and the facility while they are here.”
Anyone 16 years old and older may continue to use the facility from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. without adult supervision.
The change in age guidelines is not new to other YMCAs, as others have this same rule, but will be new to the Hopkins County YMCA.
“We are going to give it a shot and see how it goes,” said Carter. “We wanted to look at the big picture and do what was best for everyone involved.”
For more information on the guideline changes, contact the Hopkins County Family YMCA at 270-821-9622.
