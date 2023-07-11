A Madisonville woman was arrested in the early morning hours Monday on burglary and attempted murder charges, accused of stabbing her neighbor multiple times.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, Ashley Stafford, 39 of Madisonville, unlawfully entered an apartment on Seminary Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday.
She allegedly yelled “I’m going to kill you” and then stabbed the resident, Tabitha Vaughn multiple times causing serious injury.
Stafford was arrested and charged with attempted murder, burglary and criminal mischief.
Police say that prior to the home invasion, Stafford is believed to have also vandalized the victim’s residence.
Vaughn was treated for her injuries at Deaconess Health Baptist Hospital. No motive for the attack was released.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.