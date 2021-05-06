Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Elijah Crawford, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Jamie Neel, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
Vickie Moore, 55, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Dominique Gary-Coleman, 26, of Louisville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Brandie McGowan, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Darius Dodson, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
