Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Kreene Jones, 36, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Jeffrey Moore, 38, of Earlington, was charged Friday with contempt of court.
Christopher Grayer, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and first-degree criminal trespass.
Tyler Benton, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and two counts of failure to appear.
Kenneth Moore, 42, of Earlington, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Timothy Devere, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Austin Hammock, 25, of Vincennes, Indiana, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Kimberly Broner, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Harold Anthony, 36, of Paducah, was charged Saturday with failure to appear, reckless driving, no registration plates, no registration receipts, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, failure to wear seat belts, driving on a DUI suspended license, persistent felony offender, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
