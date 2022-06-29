The Kentucky Division of Forestry will be at Mahr Park Thursday morning helping to identify the trees for the Arboretum.
Starting at 9 a.m., a stone mason will start installing the directional signage throughout the park.
The directional signage will be helpful with visitors in navigating the park.
The 12-foot wooden posts will feature hanging floral baskets to add the flora and fauna, which is a guiding principle at the park.
All of the new signage will have a brown design to keep with the natural aesthetic.
“Our goal is to make sure facilities and trails are more easily identified so they’re utilized to their full extent,” Mahr Park Director Ashton Robinson said.
