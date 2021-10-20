While giving out candy to eager children, the Madisonville Community College will also be handing out job information to the parents on Thursday.
MCC will be having a Halloween Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Technology Campus behind Browning Springs Middle School.
Workforce Connections Director Tammy Hardy, who organized the event, said they have never had an event like the spooktacular before.
“We have never been in the situation with the economy that we are in,” she said.
The purpose of the event is to give candy to the kids because COVID-19 restricted a lot of what they could do and to provide job and college information to the children’s parents, she said.
“We know that employers are dying for employees. We have to get people back into work,” said Hardy.
When the kids come up to the tables to get candy, the parents can also receive information on free occupational training, like in CDL, welding, linemen, CNA, and job placements.
“If anyone is also needing assistance in locating employment we can help them,” said Hardy. “If you were in a dead-in job due to COVID-19 or if you lost your job due to COVID-19, we can help you get retrained.”
She said MCC knows college is not for everyone, which is why Workforce Connections also invited Adult Education Center, Adult WIOA, and the Enrollment Center to set up tables that night as well.
“We don’t want people to think that just because they don’t have a high school diploma that you can’t get a job, that is not true,” said Hardy. “We have so many employers here that will work with them as long as they are going to their GED classes.”
She said the plan was to have it be a drive-thru event, but they realized a little late that a football game was also scheduled for Thursday night at the football field behind Browning Springs.
“We are now trying to figure out how we are going to do this drive-thru,” said Hardy. “It may not be a drive-thru, it may be a walk-thru.”
She said every booth will have candy for the children and information for the parents if they want it.
