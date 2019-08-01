This week's Friday Night Live will bring the city of Madisonville's summer concert series to a close. City officials are anticipating between 5,000 to 8,000 for the downtown event that will host a beer garden, expanded kids zone and free concert co-headlined by Sister Sledge and WAR.
City Public Relations Director Skylar Phaup said she expects Friday's finale to be a success despite the preliminary hiccups with the artist lineup.
While the original music lineup featured the Gap Band Experience, legal issues forced the band to pull out of the
See FNL/Page A2
concert only a month prior to the event.
"It came as a surprise when they had to cancel, but that situation was out of our hands," Phaup said. "We coped with it and moved forward. We were able to get in touch with WAR's agent, and we found that they were fantastic and able to make it. As unfortunate as it was that the Gap Band had to pull out, we were able to regroup and keep moving along great. I think that we are going to have an even better show than we originally anticipated."
For future events, she said the city has also taken attendee feedback into consideration that requests different genres and decades of artists to be recruited.
According to Phaup, this summer concert series has been one of many learning curves for the city.
"You know, this has been very new to everyone in the city," she said. "We've never had this many people attend and these big of entertainers headline. But I really think that we're on the right path now."
To meet the larger crowds, the city has implemented new features such as more porta-potties and trash cans, clearer walkways and a bigger stage for the entertainment.
As the city has placed more emphasis on the live entertainment, Phaup said they are looking into amending their budget for next year.
According to Phaup, the fees for these bigger acts were not anticipated in the preliminary budget given to the tourism board at the beginning of the summer.
"We've had bigger entertainers than ever before," she said. "They never fail to deliver each time, and it's a level of quality in performance that we haven't seen in earlier years. But to get that full concert experience, the entertainers have been more money this year."
To maintain the level of quality and notoriety of the entertainment, Phaup said the city has started booking the entertainers for next year's series right now.
"We're starting to book our lineup right now so that we can get better rates. It also helps to do these things in advance so that we can raise more awareness ahead of time and people can put these free concerts on their calendars," she said.
In addition, the city is also hoping for backing from the community's local businesses.
"This was our first year with annual sponsors, and that whole system worked out very well. We're hoping that businesses in the community were able to see what we are capable of doing for our city and that more of them hopefully will want to be a part of it. We've seen that Friday Night Live has generated so much tourism for the town, which is what it was intended to do. The response to our events this summer has been overwhelming."
According to Phaup, the city has seen attendees coming to Friday Night Live events from all across the country, from places such as Michigan, New York and Louisiana. With this additional tourism, the city has received news of great success from local hotels and downtown businesses.
"During our first Friday Night Live, one vendor sold out twice. They literally had to go to their store to get more food before the night was over. And they made a nice profit for their business," she said."It's just so great to see that these events are actually benefiting the people living in the community."
Though weather has been an adversary of previous Friday Night Live events this summer, Friday's forecast predicts clear skies and temperatures in the 80s.
"The weather's on our side this time, and everything is moving forward favorably now," she said. "But you know, crowds have shown up despite what the conditions may be with rain or big heat indexes. We're looking forward to good weather, but we know that our community will come out and support us either way."
The event will open on at 6 p.m. Local band Dalton's Burning will play live music on the west stage at 7 p.m. WAR and Sister Sledge will each play a 75-minute set on the main stage, with WAR performing at 7 p.m. and Sister Sledge opening at 8:45 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.