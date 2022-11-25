The holidays are all about giving and one of the best gifts you can give local businesses is your support. Small Business Saturday, recognized on November 26, 2022, is an initiative created to encourage holiday shopping on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, to support the local storefronts and businesses.
Mayor Kevin Cotton, proclaimed November 26, 2022, Small Business Saturday in Hopkins County, Kentucky, to promote and encourage people to get out and support all local businesses within the county.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.