DSC_7778.JPG

The staff and family of Dr. Blake Taylor held a ribbon cutting on Monday as Siebert Chiropractic Center was officially renamed Revive Chiropractic. The late Dr. Mike Siebert hand picked Taylor to take his place in Madisonville.

 Matt Hughes

Monday was a bittersweet day for the chiropractic community in Madisonville as the familiar name of one of the community’s best known clinics officially changed its name, bidding farewell to one doctor and welcoming another.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, Siebert Chiropractic Center is now Revive Chiropractic, owned by Dr. Blake Taylor, DC.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.