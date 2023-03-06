Monday was a bittersweet day for the chiropractic community in Madisonville as the familiar name of one of the community’s best known clinics officially changed its name, bidding farewell to one doctor and welcoming another.
As of 9 a.m. on Monday, Siebert Chiropractic Center is now Revive Chiropractic, owned by Dr. Blake Taylor, DC.
Dr. Taylor joined the staff of Siebert Chiropractic Center last May, just a month after the passing of Dr. Mike Siebert following a short battle with cancer. Taylor came in with big shoes to fill, and not just because Siebert was a giant of a man who wore big shoes. Dr. Mike was heavily vested in the community, helping area sports teams and even working as a broadcaster covering high school football games.
But Dr. Taylor didn’t arrive in Madisonville by chance.
“Mike had a vision for his practice to live on,” said Tina Seibert, Dr. Siebert’s widow. She said that before becoming sick, he had already decided to a preceptor, or mentor, to Taylor and planned to bring him n board. “He also felt that as he got older, having a younger chiropractor in place would help the practice to live on. Although things unexpectedly changed, he was very glad that Dr. Taylor was going to be there to ease the process somewhat.”
As Taylor completed the steps of buying the practice, the name of the business had to be changed for legal reasons, but everything else will remain the same as it has been since he joined the staff last year.
”Its been a big journey, but I know Dr. Siebert is really excited right now,” Taylor said on Monday. “I’ve got to thank my staff. I wouldn’t be here without them. I knew the day I walked in and they took me in with open arms that this was where I needed to be. And Dr. Siebert made it clear that this staff was going to take care of me.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.