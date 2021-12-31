Although students return to Hopkins County Schools on Jan. 3, the new mask guidelines won’t go into effect until Tuesday, Jan. 18
HCS Superintendent Amy Smith said the two-week delay of the new policy will allow students and staff members the time to get vaccinated if they wish to.
“I think it shows our board members are listening to the community and trying to work together with our parents, families, and other people in the community to allow us to move toward a different phase,” she said. “I think this is a good step moving in the right direction.”
The new mask guidelines will be based on the COVID-19 incidence rate metric for Hopkins County, which involves the average daily cases per 100,000 residents.
The policy means that if the incidence rate is 50 or above then masks would be required to be worn by everyone inside a school building.
If the rate is 31 to 49.9 then there will be a “masking while moving” policy, meaning students, staff, and visitors will wear a mask while moving throughout the school, but can take it off once they are seated. If the rate is 30.9 or below then masking would be optional inside the building.
Masks will still be worn on school buses at all times, based on a federal requirement, according to a statement sent out to parents in November right after the Board of Education voted to approve the new policy.
Smith said the school district will look at the incident rate on Thursday to see where Hopkins County falls and announce on Friday whether the following week will be masks optional, masking while moving, or masking required.
“It won’t matter if the number fluctuates that week. Whatever we are that week prior on that Thursday, that will be the following week’s expectation,” she said.
Smith said letting parents know the Friday before the week will hopefully give them enough time to prepare.
If parents have any questions about the new policy, they can reach out to their child’s school or call the central office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.