United Way of the Coalfield has received $315,520.77 from Kentucky United Way to dispense for disaster relief in Hopkins County, which will be split between a pair of local charities.
Dee Padgett, the interim UWC executive director, said the money will be split between Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region and the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Program.
“We are very appreciative of the monies raised by Kentucky United Way,” she said. “Disaster monies per county were based on the number of FEMA applications received in the path of the tornado.”
Habitat will receive $246,000 to build safe rooms in the new homes they are building in Hopkins County for the individuals who lost their homes in the December 2021 tornado. The remaining $51,520.77 will go to LTRG for unmet needs.
Brian Keith, the director of operations for Habitat, said these funds make storm shelters, which were impossible, now possible.
“This pivotal addition brings a profound sense of security to the families we are working with, assuring them that they will have a safe haven to seek refuge in the face of any future storms or emergencies,” he said.
The decision to incorporate storm shelters into newly constructed homes is because of a commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of the families Habitat serves. Keith said storm shelters serve as a lifeline during extreme weather events, offering a designated space where individuals and families can find protection.
“We have taken proactive measures to enhance the resilience of our housing projects,” he said. “By incorporating storm shelters into our construction plans, we empower families with a tangible sense of security, assuring them that they have that dedicated space to seek refuge during emergencies.”
Habitat is currently building 23 new homes in the Pennyrile area. They will have a home dedication for five homes in Dawson Springs at 1:45 p.m. on Monday at 506 E. Keigan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.