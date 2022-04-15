The Earlington City Commission had a packed agenda during Tuesday night’s meeting, one of the items being the second reading of the solid waste collection fee ordinance.
Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby said the amendment was passed unanimously and will change the pick-up dates and garbage tote fee.
“It changed our pick-up dates from Wednesday to Tuesday. The garbage tote was $17, and it went up to $20.50 a tote,” she said.
The commission also passed a resolution to accept the Cleaner Water Program grant in the amount of $110,000. The state grant will help the community update its waterways and pipelines.
They heard the first reading for an amended zoning code of ordinance. Hamby said it would add quality manufactured homes into the zoning.
“Right now, our zoning ordinance doesn’t have a lot of restrictions for a quality manufactured home, like a mobile home,” she said. “We amended that to add some restrictions.”
The commission also heard the first reading for the ordinance compensation plan, which is the salaries and wages for the city employees.
There was also a discussion on a proposed vehicle purchase for the water department.
Hamby said Earlington has money from the American Rescue Plan Act, and last month they requested to purchase a vehicle using that money. The money was supposed to be used for an F450 on a state contract, but the city could not find one, so they had to go with a 2022 Chevrolet 350 chassis truck.
“We had to go in to amend that,” she said.
During that same meeting, Chris Cothran, the Earlington Fire Chief, asked the city to use some of the ARPA money and some other grant money to possibly purchase a new fire truck.
The commission was going to hear the first reading of the proposed 2022-2023 budget, but there were still a few things that needed to be worked out.
“The fire department was asking for some of the ARPA money, and we didn’t know if that was going to be approved or not,” said Hamby.
The Earlington City Commission will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday to hear the first reading of the budget.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.