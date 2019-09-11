Farm to Fork supports local farmers, future

A familiar face to Madisonville that's on the rise in the country music world will provide the featured entertainment at Saturday's fourth annual Farm to Fork event hosted by Independence Bank at Ballard Convention Center.
Sean Stemaly, who grew up in the area, said he looks forward to being in front of his hometown crowd.
Ticket proceeds from the event will go to Future Farmers of America, 4-H groups, Hopkins County farmers market and to the Danny Peyton Memorial Scholarship, said Independence Bank President Kent Mills.
"We wanted to create some awareness of our agriculture community, and at the same time, we want to promote the profession with our youth," said Mills. "This is a fundraiser to help promote the ag profession
with our Future Farmers of America and our 4-H programs -- locally."
Each year, this event uses Kentucky Proud food products with many items on the tables from local farms and the community garden at Mahr Park Arboretum, said Mills.
"It's good to get back to your roots and see your family," said Stemaly. "The city of Madisonville has always supported me and has my back. From the absolute bottom to where we are now, Crowded House and all of those local places have always backed me, supported me and have given me a chance. Everybody who had believed in me from that town, thank you."
About three weeks ago, Stemaly signed with Big Loud Records, which produces artists like Jake Owen and YouTube yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey. Stemaly recently released his first single under the new label, "Back on a Backroad." He is working on new material right now and will have another song out in November and an entire project in December.
While in his early 20s, Stemaly found his love for singing while belting out a Brooks and Dunn song while on a farm tractor, he said.
"We love to play music, no matter where it is," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing my grandma, my cousins that live there, and my momma. We're doing it all for a good cause, as well, it's going to be an all-around good day on Saturday."
Throughout the week, Independence Bank is prepping for the meal and will serve a medley of seasonal foods, said Mills.
"Our employees create all of the food along the guidance of our bank chef, Jonathan Paton, and Sherri and Jamie Buchanan from Catering Creations are quite helpful to get this event pulled off," he said. "Volunteers from both North and Central's FFA and 4-H programs, about 65-plus volunteers -- including adults from the community. It's a pretty enormous undertaking."
So far, the event has sold 180 tickets at $76 apiece. Farm to Fork is tax-deductible. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. In the last three years, Independence Bank has given over $29,000 to both North and Central. Over the previous two years, the bank has awarded four scholarships worth $1,500 each to one student from each school.
