Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Timothy L. Hubbard, 50, of Madisonville was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Marvin B. Keith, 33, of Georgetown was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking/auto in Hancock County, operating on a suspended/revoked license in Hancock County and a probation violation in Scott County.
• George C. Martin, 25, of White Plains was charged Monday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph L. Moore, 24, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Stephen R. Householder, 50, of Clay was charged Monday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Patrick T. Bean, 20, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended/revoked license.
• Davonda L. Cooper, 35, of Hopkinsville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• James E. Fairrow, 61, of Earlington was charged Saturday with no operating license, one headlight and a parole violation.
• Misty D. Nix, 39, of Evansville was charged Monday with third degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
• Zachariah T. O’Neal, 26, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with disregarding a stop sign, operating on a suspended/revoked license and resisting arrest.
• Eric L. Pearson, 48, of Hopkinsville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Mark A. Stewart, 41, of Madisonville was charged Friday with public intoxication and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• McKinley L. West, 37, of Hopkinsville was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card and contempt of court in Christian County.
