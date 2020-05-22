Across the county, numerous students have been awarded scholarship funds and top of class honors during this unusual graduation season.
Some were awarded their school’s highest honor of valedictorian while others received full rides to their dream college.
Hopkins County District Sup. Dr. Deanna Ashby said the class of 2020 has overcome significant obstacles to finish their final year in style and with grace.
“I’m sure that they struggled with the fact that they feel like they’ve had lots of missed opportunities and experiences with friends,” she said. “Many of them received honors that they have not been able to receive that appreciation and congratulations for in person in front of their peers. However, they have continued to push forward to lead their class and our community in facing COVID-19 with their continued school spirit and love for their alma mater.”
At Madisonville North Hopkins High School, there were 14 valedictorians who received the highest accumulated Grade Point Average — Marian Bailey, Mia Bruno, Joshua Craig, Kreyton Cunningham, Jack Dodds, Abbie Fair, Blake Fletcher, Landon Harris, Nathan Kelley, Cole Lawrence, Chelsea Mason, Allie Potts, Devin Richardson and Cameron Walker. The school’s salutatorian, the person with the second-highest GPA, was Jonah Clemens.
Of the valedictorians, many received scholarships from the schools they applied. Bailey, Fletcher and Harris received awards from Murray State University. Harris won the Roads, the Trustee and the Commonwealth Honors Academy and University scholarships.
Two valedictorians received the presidential scholarship from the University of Kentucky — Kelley and Richardson, while Mason and Craig were also awarded scholarships from UK.
Cunningham and Fair both received the Academic Merit Award from Western Kentucky University, where Lawrence was awarded the Cherry Presidential Scholarship.
Hopkins County Central High School had four valedictorians, three salutatorians and one historian, the person with the third-highest GPA. The 2020 valedictorians are Abigail Dixon, Ella Farmer, Madison Garrett and Nova Gilkey. Dreyton Grimes, Lauren Groves and Abby Hall are the school’s salutatorians. Allie Wagoner is Central’s class historian.
Both Dixon and Gilkey received scholarships from UK. Gilkey received the Presidential Scholarship and the Thomas W. Lester Engineering Scholarship. Dixion also received a full-tuition scholarship to Yale Univesity.
The two received several local scholarships too. Dixion was awarded the Southeastern Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel TRIO pre-college scholarship and the GE Star Award. Gilkey received the Mary Florence Long Scholarship, the Sullivan Scholarship and the Community Louisville Foundation Scholarship.
Farmer received the most scholarships with an Academic Merit Scholarship from WKU, Commonwealth Scholarship from Madisonville Community College, Racer Academy Scholarship and University Scholarship from Murray State University and local scholarships such as the Mary Florence Long Scholarship, Bliss Powell Excellence Scholarship from Rotary and a scholarship from the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Some of Central’s honors graduates received funds from Murray State. Garrett won the Carr Scholarship; Grimes received both the Trustee Scholarship and a stipend; Groves was awarded the Rogers Badgett Family, Selman Franzman and University Scholarships; and the Racer Academy Scholarship and University Scholarship were awarded to Wagoner.
Dawson Springs High School valedictorian and class president is Daniel Garrett, and their salutatorian is Courtney Bayer. Dawson had eight other honors graduates — Alexa Jade, Zoe Howton, Ethan Huddleston, Abigail Miller, Talan Moore, Sloane Parker, Emma Thorp and Ethan Vincent.
In all, students from Dawson were awarded over $79,000 in scholarships. Most notably, Andrew Gilbert, who received the Merici Scholarship for $48,000 from Brescia University, and Howton, who was also the class secretary, was awarded $21,567 through scholarships from WKU and several local scholarships. Garrett was awarded $5,769 in scholarships, from Murray State and local scholarships.
Hopkins County Schools Academy had 58 graduates,while Grace Baptist School had two graduates — Dylan Alkire and Coleman Duvall.
CornerStone Preparatory School had one graduate, Robert “Bob” Kik. He received $12,000 in scholarships from Samford University. He plans to attend Auburn University, where he will study Business and Entrepreneurship.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.