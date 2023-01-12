A Madisonville man was indicted on five counts Wednesday by a U.S. Federal Grand Jury in Bowling Green after being accused of producing and possessing child pornography.
According to the indictments, Steven Ray Buchanan, 45 of Madisonville, was indicted on four counts of producing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison. If convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
The suspect’s next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.
Buchanan was arrested in Sept. 2022 following a joint investigation by the Madisonville Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security. At the time of his arrest, MPD said that he was initially facing 34 charges, including 17 counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and 17 counts of possession of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor under the age of 12.
Those charges are still currently pending in Hopkins County Circuit Court, although County Circuit Court Clerk Tonya Bowman said that there has not been a court date scheduled for Buchanan.
“Right now, there is still an indictment pending in Hopkins Circuit Court on Steven Buchanan, 22CR382,” said Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Senter. “I will be in touch with the federal authorities to discuss the case further.”
If and when Buchanan faces those additional charges could depend on the outcome of the federal case.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.