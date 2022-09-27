Madisonville Community College has announced the results of a recently conducted economic impact and investment analysis study conducted by economists at Lightcast.
The results showed that the college created an economic impact of roughly $69.1 million in income for the Pennyrile region economy during 2020-21, the most recently completed period. This represents approximately 2% of the area’s total gross regional product.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said the study confirms that MCC benefits the service area by offering a trained workforce and impacting consumer spending.
“Our mission of advancing an enduring commitment to learning and achievement is reflected in this study as it shows that the college helps students increase their lifetime earnings and reach their individual potential,” she said. “We are proud to show the work we do has a positive impact on our community and the people living here.”
The study considered the spending and investment of the college, students, and alumni in the college’s service area, which includes Caldwell, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Webster counties. The study also used enrollment and financial data from the academic year 2020-2021 and found that the college’s operations and student spending supported 1,291 jobs in the region.
The secondary purpose of the study was to determine the return on investment for students, taxpayers, and society.
The study found that students received a cumulative present value of $116.9 million in increased earnings over their working lives for their investment in higher education at the college during the studied year. That translates to a return of $7.40 in higher future earnings for every dollar that students invest in their education. The average rate of return for students is 23.5%.
For every dollar the public invested money in MCC, taxpayers received $3.00 in return throughout the students’ working lives. The average rate of return for taxpayers is 6.7%.
For every dollar invested in MCCY in the fiscal year 2020-2021, people in Kentucky received $9.80 in return for as long as MCC’s 2020-2021 students remain active in the state workforce.
