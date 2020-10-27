As Gov. Andy Beshear released new guidelines for Kentucky counties in the red zone, the Hopkins County Health Department announced a new fatality and 34 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the new total of active cases to 230 and deaths to 43 locally.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach listed the fatality as a senior adult.
Hopkins County is still classified as a red county with an average of 31 cases per 100,000 population.
Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Red zone counties are updated daily on the incidence rate map on kycovid19.ky.gov.
“I’m concerned about the fast rise in cases, and I’m concerned about the hospital capacity,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “It is not isolated in any one area or spread in any one location, so that is disconcerting. It seems to be everywhere now.”
Beshear announced the new guidelines Monday for counties to follow to help slow and stop the spread of the virus. He reported 953 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and issued new red zone reduction recommendations to stop COVID-19 spread and protect Kentuckians in the 55 counties currently in the red zone.
Beshear said yesterday marked the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Monday as cases are at an all-time high across the country and in the commonwealth. Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing nationally and in Kentucky. New red zone recommendations provide direction on how communities can come together to defeat COVID-19.
“Every Kentuckian in a red zone county needs to work together to protect one another by following these recommendations,” Beshear said. “Now is not the time to give up, this is a time when more people are going to be at risk. It is a time when we need everyone to do better.”
Red Zone Reduction Recommendations• Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
• Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
• Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
• Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
• Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
“This isn’t too much to ask to keep your neighbors and your loved ones alive,” said Beshear.
For Whitfield, it’s about the reduction in person-to-person contact.
“I think anytime we reduce contact with individuals, which is what most of these recommendations are aimed at doing, that reduces the likelihood that the virus will spread,” said Whitfield.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said both he and the judge have encouraged social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, using hand sanitizer and staying away from large groups.
Cotton said he understands people are getting restless with the virus, but he urged individuals to continue to follow social distancing practices when out in the public.
“If we don’t want the restrictions, then we are going to have to work extremely hard to make sure we are staying apart, washing our hands and wearing our masks,” he said.
Whitfield said he is concerned about COVID-19 getting into the nursing homes and long-term facilities. He asks people to pay attention to where they are at in public and their proximity to others.
