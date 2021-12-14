At Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County Board of Education reviewed a procedure change to the public comments section and tabled a policy change.
Board Chairman John Osborne said the board tabled policy 01.421, which adjusts the public participation in meetings, to the next school board meeting in January.
“There were other discussions about that, and we had not come to a consensus on how we wanted to handle it,” he said. “We thought the best thing to do was to table it so there could be further discussion before the next meeting.”
That policy change would only allow speakers to talk on items on the agenda that night, would keep to the three-minute time limit, and require a form to be submitted by noon the day before the meeting.
One community member, Jeff Calhoun, did want clarification on the policy. He asked the board to explain where the three-minute time limit came from, how the agenda is made, and if there is a limit on the number of public comments during the meeting.
School board attorney Keith Cartwright answered him, saying the three-minute time limit has been part of the meetings for as long as he remembers.
“That is simply to keep us on time,” he said.
The agenda is set by Superintendent Amy Smith and the board members, he explained. Also, there is no limit on how many can speak during public comments. He said he was at one meeting where 18 people spoke.
During the meeting, the board did review and accept procedure 01.54, which is the form that the public has to fill out before speaking during a meeting.
Smith said the form will follow the policy change, and it will give the board time to find information on any questions asked before the meeting.
School board member Shannon Embry said he hopes these changes will not cause distrust among the community.
“I know in the climate we are living in right now, any change to a policy like this seems like we are trying to silence people,” he said. “I want you to know that is not my intent.”
He said the changes are just to streamline the meeting, but the board member wants to hear from the community about any concerns they may have.
The change was accepted four to zero with J.W. Durst not present for the meeting.
Before the meeting, Osborne said he wanted to have prayer for those who have been displaced by the tornado and the families who have lost loved ones.
Smith added that she was proud of the community and school staff for coming together to help those who were affected by the tornado.
“It has been a busy weekend and a really busy day today, and I could not be more proud of the effort and collaboration that has gone into what has taken place,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t realize how blessed and fortunate you are until tragedy strikes and you see everyone rally together.”
A community member, Patrick Clark, who spoke on behalf of Candace Fleming, who was injured during the tornado protecting her children, said he was thankful for everyone who pitched in to help with the relief effort.
He knows the community and school have had their squabbles over masks and vaccinations, but this kind of tragedy puts things into perspective.
“We care about our kids,” he said. “We would love to work with you, not against you.”
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
- recognized Christ Gast, a secretary at JMMS with the “Remember Your Why” award and board attorney Keith Cartwright for receiving the Judge Edward H. Johnstone award.
- heard the first reading of the 2022-2023 school calendar options with a traditional calendar and variable calendar.
- approved the 2022 board meeting dates.
- approved invoice payments to A&K Construction for $406,971.69, to Mak Steel, LLC for $75,000 and to Winsupply Owensboro for $49,720.27 for their work on the new Hanson Elementary School.
- approved an agreement with the Hopkins County Family YMCA for Central and North swim teams to their pool.
- approved an agreement with the Ballard Convention Center for North to use it for ACT testing.
approved to create an Itinerant school-based mental health therapist position in the school system.
- approved an amendment of Early College Academy Agreement with Madisonville Community College to include 11th grade students.
- approved Kentucky School Plan Management Association agreement for an LPC facilitator.
- approved three technology work vans as surplus.
- approved to advertise for bids for surplus stick welders.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
