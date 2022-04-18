Madisonville City Council members unanimously voted to approve the second reading of a pair of ordinance amendments that authorize accessory dwellings and emergency temporary housing units on properties within the city.
One amendment authorizes temporary housing units in the event of a disaster that results in the destruction of or major damage to a resident’s home, or that to a friend or family member living either in or outside of Madisonville.
The amendment authorizes the temporary use of one mobile home/manufactured housing unit or a travel trailer/camper on the same property as the damaged or destroyed home, as long as that structure had potable water, could be connected to city sewer or a septic tank and could connect to an approved source of electricity.
In order to locate a temporary housing unit on a property, the owner must first obtain a temporary certificate of occupancy from the City of Madisonville/ That certificate is only good for up to six months, with a maximum extension of up to 18 months.
The other amendment adds the addition of ADU’s under the type of structures that would be allowed in the agricultural and residential zoned districts of Madisonville.
ADU’s, also known as carriages houses or “mother-in-law suites”, are small secondary residences built on a property that already has a primary housing unit. In order for a property owner to get permission to utilize one of these structures, the owner must reside in either the principal dwelling or the ADU.
Under the proposed amendment, all approved ADUs must meet certain specifications:
• must be a minimum of 250 sq. ft and have no more than two bedrooms
• shall meet all normal building requirements
• must be located to rear or side of primary dwelling
• cannot be a mobile home, bus, travel trailer, RV or freight container
The council also approved declaring 11 computers owned by the city as surplus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.