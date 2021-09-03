Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton took to social media his week to answer questions about his political future by announcing his plans to run for reelection in 2022.
“The past few years have been a humbling experience,” Cotton wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night. “To say that I have a new perspective on this community is an understatement. Today, my wife and I have made a decision to publicly answer with my intent to seek a second term as mayor of Madisonville.”
Cotton was elected in 2018 after beating incumbent Republican David Jackson in the primary and winning convincingly in a general election that fall.
“My original platform was to elevate every business, every home and every person,” Cotton said. “I feel like we have made great strides at accomplishing this mission. We have decked the parks, expanded our roads, grown our jobs, improved our events and increased our housing. We have also created partnerships with county and state entities that will continue to elevate our city.”
Cotton talked about the job base and businesses expanding during his time as being mayor during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Locally, we have had over 50 new business licenses submitted just this past two years,” he said. “It is unfortunate that some small businesses closed during the stress of the pandemic, but we have a lot still surviving.”
The 2022 election cycle will include both state senate and state house races, as well as all county and city level races on the ballot, including Hopkins County judge executive.
Candidates cannot officially file for election until Wednesday, Nov. 3. The filing window will remain open until Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
