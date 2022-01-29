Less than a month after it was announced that the AMC Theater in Parkway Plaza Mall was closing, the movie theater already has a new owner and is eyeing a mid-February reopening.
According to John Bloemeke, president of North Carolina-based Golden Ticket Cinema, he had been following events as they unfolded in Madisonville with AMC Theaters. Although he said they closed the deal on the location rather quickly, the plan had been to keep the plan under wraps for as long as possible. That became impossible on Friday when a contractor doing work at the location posted the news on Facebook.
“We’ve wanted to get into the Madisonville area for some time,” Bloemeke said. “I’ve been biting my lip, waiting to make an announcement, so it seems like now is the time.”
This will be the second theater in Kentucky for Golden Ticket Cinema, which currently operates just 13 theaters across the U.S. They opened the first in the state in Middlesboro, KY last July after AMC Theaters pulled out of that location.
Golden Ticket Cinemas is one of the rare groups in the theater industry that grew over the past two years, Bloemeke explained. While large chains like AMC were closing locations — mostly in markets comparable to Madisonville in population — Golden Ticket Cinemas was saving the theater experience for people across the country.
“Small to mid-size markets are losing theaters, and that’s a tragedy,” Bloemeke said. “We want our theaters to be the centerpiece for the community. We are very excited to be a part of the Madisonville community.”
The good news for Golden Ticket Cinemas is that the location is essentially a turn-key operation, as little work needs to be done to re-open. Bloemeke said he has rarely seen a nicer theater in a market of this size. That becomes a benefit for local movie-goers, as a date for the first showings can come in weeks rather than months.
“We plan to be open sometime in February,” Bloemeke said. “There is a big movie coming out the first week of March, the new Batman movie, and we would like to be up and running for a week or two before that to make sure we get all of the kinks worked out, although we currently do not have an exact date.”
Golden Ticket will operate on all of the screens used by AMC, but plans to make several upgrades to the facility. The first will be in the concession stand area, where he said they intend to increase the offerings from just popcorn and soda to things like pizza and cheese sticks. Although he said they might not be able to get the equipment here by opening day, he hopes it wont be far behind. The company is also looking into upgraded seating, although no decision has been officially made. Discussions with contractors to determine the viability of such an improvement will be the deciding factor, Bloemeke said.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to get a movie theater back in Madisonville so quickly,” said Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton. “It will be a great asset to the community, we just have to make sure we get out and support them.”
For regular customers, Golden Ticket Cinemas offers a loyalty plan, which offers everything from free popcorn to free movie tickets. The company also does Value Tuesdays, where movie tickets sell for just $5. Customers won’t have to worry about higher prices, Bloemeke said, adding that nothing will cost more than what they were paying at AMC.
“We won’t charge more unless we give people more,” he said.
He further explained, even with a volatile market, his company is in town for the long term.
“With the deal we have in place, Madisonville shouldn’t have to worry about having their movie theater close again anytime soon,” said Bloemeke. “Despite the struggles of the last two years, we’ve managed to more than double out company size during the pandemic. Now we just want to get back on a more normal release schedule with Hollywood.”
He said things with the film industry continue to change on a nearly daily basis, pointing out that Disney had recently pulled one of its big animated films off the schedule for March and that the latest Marvel movie, which was slated to open this weekend, has been pushed to April.
“As long as Hollywood continues to struggle, we are going to occasionally see some holes in the schedule,” Bloemeke said. “But we’ll find ways to fill them, even if its pulling out a classic movie.”
He said that Golden Ticket Cinema will have a formal announcement once they set a concrete opening date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.