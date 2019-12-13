MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Antonio A.W. Anderson, 21, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree wanton endangerment.
• Rachael C. Martin, 49, of Henderson was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Caleen M. McNeil, 24, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jakkur D. Stum, 22, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday two counts of non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Steven D. Browning, 46, of Central City was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• Tabitha D. Hanke, 43, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Brittany A. Leibenguth, 33, of White Plains was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Alan F. Willis, 48, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking in McLean County and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.