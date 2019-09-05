Two memorial runs taking place this weekend

When it comes to honoring and remembering our fallen heroes, Madisonville and Hopkins County take a back seat to nobody.
This weekend is no exception as two memorial runs are happening in the county.
Starting early Saturday morning in Owensboro, the inaugural Run for the Fallen -- which honors Kentucky's fallen soldiers post-9/11 -- will begin its run across western Kentucky. Later Saturday evening in Madisonville, the seventh annual 9/11 Heroes Run -- which remembers the nearly 3,000 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 -- will pack the downtown city streets with runners from across the country.
The 9/11 Heroes Run is an international event that takes place at about 70 locations worldwide, said Kelley Forbes, the local race director.
"Currently, we have 945 people registered," she said. "As far as participation,
See Runs/Page A5
we are top three in the world. We are only 113 people short of the No. 1 race, which is Charleston, South Carolina."
The Heroes Run started in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, in 2007, and it is organized nationally by the Travis Manion Foundation, Forbes said.
"Through grassroots efforts, they've grown the 9/11 Heroes Run internationally. Locally, we partner with the Patrick Rudd Project. Patrick was an Army Ranger, he was killed in action in 2008," she said. "The biggest program we give funds toward is Everyday Heroes Money Grant, and with that, we give funding to local first-responder agencies."
The Travis Manion Foundation's goal is to unite communities to strengthen the United States' national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes, according to a news release.
The run takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be walk-up registration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Hopkins County YMCA. To register on Saturday, go to the Madisonville Fire Department between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The Run for the Fallen is a 109-mile run that takes place over the weekend. The event honors more than 250 fallen soldiers from Kentucky who have died from any circumstance during the War on Terror, said Charlotte Ball, the event's organizer.
"We start at the (Charles E. Shelton) memorial in Owensboro at 7 a.m. (Saturday), and every two miles, we'll stop at what we call 'Hero Markers' and call out the name of a fallen soldier," said Ball. "We encourage anybody and everybody to be at the markers. We're going to have Gold Star families from across the state participate with us, but we don't want a marker to go without someone to hear the soldier's name called out. Because of them, we have our freedom."
The event will come through White Plains and Nortonville on Sunday around 9 a.m.
The run will go through Daviess County, McLean County, Muhlenberg County, Hopkins County and finish in Christian County. To participate, sign up at kentucky.runforthefallen.org.
